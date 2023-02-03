Firefighters rescue 3 dogs in Sikeston house fire

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Three dogs were rescued from a house fire in Sikeston on Friday morning.
Firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety quickly responded to a house fire at 403 Marion Street at 11:40 a.m. on Friday according to Captain Derick Wheetley.
Crews were fighting the blaze and extinguished the fire contained in a room. In doing so, they were able to rescue three dogs and bring them to safety, according to a news release from the City of Sikeston.
The release said Captain Wheetley reported all the dogs are doing well and are being housed at Sikeston PAWS until the owner can pick them up.
The fire did moderate fire and smoke damage to the home.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.
Sikeston PAWS and the South Scott Ambulance District were on scene as well.
