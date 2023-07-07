Firefighters in Sikeston battle another house fire, this time due to fireworks

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Firefighters in one southeast Missouri city have been busy this week as they battled another house fire in Sikeston, this time due to fireworks.
Sikeston DPS said the incident happened on Thursday when first responders were alerted to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee Street.
When they got there, they saw smoke coming from the front part of the home. Shortly after that, they found the fire was coming from the attic area above the garage.
More crews were then alerted and started coming to the home to help out.
The first crew that got there went into attack operations and were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes.
Authorities said the fire caused moderate fire and smoke damage to the home.
They found the fire was caused by people shooting fireworks at the home.
This incident is under investigation by the Sikeston Fire Marshal Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sikeston DPS at 573-471-6200.
Assisting with the fire is the New Madrid County Ambulance District, Morehouse Fire Department, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Miner Fire Department.