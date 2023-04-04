CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire deemed suspicious in Cape Girardeau Tuesday morning.
Firefighters rushed to the scene at 12:34 a.m. to a home at 1024 Jefferson Avenue where fire and smoke were showing from the house.
Firefighters arrived on scene and were in the process of going into the home when fire conditions rapidly changed, making it unsafe for an offensive attack of the fire inside.
The structural conditions of the home weren't stable enough for crews to temporarily shore in the basement or cut holes in the first floor.
Fire crews still sprayed the home with water from the outside though and were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department said there were no utilities present in the home and the fire is considered suspicious.
The fire caused an estimated $65,000 in damage.
The fire incident is currently under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal.
Jackson Fire Rescue, Fruitland Fire Protection District, East County Fire Protection District and off-duty Cape Girardeau firefighters assisted with the fire and helped backfill fire stations.