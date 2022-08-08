Federal Disaster Declaration approved for St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- President Joe Biden approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration for Missouri in response to the severe flooding that impacted the St. Louis region Monday.
The disaster declaration makes the FEMA Individual assistance program available to eligible residents in the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis and St. Charles counties.
Individual Assistance allows eligible residents to seek federal assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms.
FEMA's Public Assistance program is also available to the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The program allows local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.
The deadline for most individual assistance programs is 60 days following the President’s major disaster declaration. Disaster assistance to eligible individuals generally falls into the following categories:
- Housing Assistance may be available for up to 18 months for displaced persons whose residences were heavily damaged or destroyed. Funding also can be provided for housing repairs and replacement of damaged items to make homes habitable.
- Disaster Grants, which are available to help meet other serious disaster related needs and necessary expenses not covered by insurance and other aid programs. These may include replacement of personal property, and transportation, medical, dental, and funeral expenses.
- Low-Interest Disaster Loans are available after a disaster for homeowners and renters from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing, or other damaged personal property. SBA loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury. Businesses can visit sba.gov or call 1-800-569-2955.
- Other Disaster Aid Programs include crisis counseling, disaster-related unemployment assistance, legal aid and assistance with income tax, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits.
Individuals with unmet needs and those who would like to help should contact United Way 211. Visit http://211helps.org or call 2-1-1 for assistance. Recovery.mo.gov also has additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri.
The flooding resulted in major damage to more than 750 homes, over 130 businesses and led to at least $35 million in damage to uninsured infrastructure and emergency response costs.