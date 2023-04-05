Fatalities, injuries reported, multiple homes damaged near Glen Allen after tornado

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any severe thunderstorm activity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&