Fatalities, injuries reported, multiple homes damaged near Glen Allen after tornado

GLEN ALLEN, Mo. --Strong storms swept through the area early Wednesday morning causing severe damage to multiple communities.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said injuries and fatalities are confirmed. MSHP said they are assisting multiple local agencies in Bollinger County with search and recovery efforts.
In Bollinger County the tornado hit near the community of Glen Allen in Bollinger County.
The National Weather Service reports multiple homes were damaged.
We've seen pictures with trees down across the roadway as well.
The tornado was on the ground for miles, sweeping through the area.
The Marble Hill First Baptist Church and Child Development Center is open for those needing support.
We have a crew on scene in Bollinger County and will have more information as it becomes available.