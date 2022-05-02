Family seeks shelter after tornado

BREWER, MO (WSIL) -- Saturday, April 30, 2022 an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Perry County, Missouri.
It happened around 5:30P.M.
That's around the time that Jack and Denise Layton arrived home, ready for dinner.
The Layton's got the alert on their phones to seek shelter. They did so immediately.
Jack could see the door starting to part from the frame. He directed the rest of the family downstairs under the stairwell.
"I heard everything that was on my porch suddenly go off the porch." explains Denise.
"I could see the tin passing the basement window and then it was over!"
Once the storm was over, the Layton's went to see outside. They saw trees laying flat and snapped, several roofs, tin, telephone poles and wires scattered around - An unsafe environment.
Denise shares the first reaction of going out and seeing the damage. "There was a shed just behind our house, a machine shed. That's gone."
During the interview with News 3, Mrs. Layton along with her granddaughter, Sage, points out they found part of the shed.
Yards away and sticking up in the ground.
"That's stabbing the ground." Sage says.
"Where did that come from?" News 3 Emily Pike asks.
"Our shed!" Both exclaim in astonishment.
The weak EF-0 was on the ground for a short time, only damaging 4 homes.
Even winds from a severe warned thunderstorm can cause damage and can be fatal.
Not only should you seek shelter during a tornado warned storm, but you should do the same for a severe warned storm as well.
"I think we were in the basement 2 or 3 minutes before it hit." Mrs. Layton explains it was a short period of time.
The Layton's were a close call from the 2017 Perryville tornado.
"Ever since then, I always seek shelter. As soon as I hear that alarm go off I'm downstairs."
The Layton's had only a few minutes to get to shelter. Had they been outside when it hit, things could have been worse.
What about taking shelter in your car?
Something is better than nothing at all, but not ideal.
"Stretching from my house to my neighbors, all the lines were down. In fact, that wire was wrapped around the tree and landed on my sons truck."
Then you bring in trees. If you're in your car, your car can't fully protect you from falling trees.
So, where do you go?
Get to the lowest floor of your house and put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.
If you don't have that, plan ahead. Severe weather forecasting goes a few days out.
Call friends and family and seek shelter together.
If you're out and shopping? It may be a better idea to stay put and ask to seek shelter with store staff.
You can find safety tips through your local Emergency Managers or local National Weather Service online forums.