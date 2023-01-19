Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due high winds

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed for the remainder of Thursday due to high winds.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry stopped operations early on Thursday around 10:15 a.m. due to winds clocked at 30 mph with gusts up to about 41 mph.
The winds have created hazardous conditions which ceased operations.
KTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to create choppy conditions.
The ferry plans to reopen on Friday morning with the winter schedule.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.