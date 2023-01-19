 Skip to main content
...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON...

A cold front sweeping across the region will bring a few hours of
very gusty winds through early afternooon. West winds may gust as
high as 40 to 45 mph for about three hours behind the fronts
passage.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky

* WHEN...Through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs and other objects may be blown around.
Isolated power outages are possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due high winds

DORENA, MO (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed for the remainder of Thursday due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KTC) said the Dorena-Hickman Ferry stopped operations early on Thursday around 10:15 a.m. due to winds clocked at 30 mph with gusts up to about 41 mph.

The winds have created hazardous conditions which ceased operations.

KTC said the wind is out of the southwest which interacts with Mississippi River currents to create choppy conditions.

The ferry plans to reopen on Friday morning with the winter schedule.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to their Facebook page here.