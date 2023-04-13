Dogwood-Azalea Festival kicks off 55th annual celebration

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- The 55th annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival kicks off the four-day event on Thursday in Charleston, Missouri.
On Thursday, April 13, the festival features events throughout the city including...
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Plant sale at the Clara Drinkwater Newman Library
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Warren E. Hearnes Museum opens
- 10 a.m - 4 p.m. - Joseph Hunter Moore Home opens
- 11 a.m. - Taste of the Festival - Vendors offer tasty food to visitors
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Luncheon held at the Southside Baptist Church
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Carnival opens at 800 East Marshal Street
- 6 p.m. - Charleston's Got Talent - Lot beside Post Office
- Much more
On Friday, April 14, the festival continues with more events taking place...
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Plant sale at the Clara Drinkwater Newman Library
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Warren E. Hearnes Museum opens
- 10 a.m - 4 p.m. - Joseph Hunter Moore Home opens
- 11 a.m. - Arts & Crafts Bazaar at Dr. E. Charles Rolwing Park
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Carnival opens at 800 East Marshal Street
- Dusk - Big Truck Parade - Taking place on the highway from Exit 12 to Exit 10 along E. Marshall and Main Street
- Much more
On Saturday, April 15, Charleston will be filled with thousands of people with dogwoods and azaleas fill the beautiful streets of Charleston. On hand will be many vendors and events taking place...
- 8 a.m. - Bake Sale (Mississippi County Historical Society) at 403 North Main Street
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Phillips Exotic Animal Petting Zoo & Swine Races
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Car show - Knights of Columbus Lot
- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. - Carnival opens at 800 East Marshal Street
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Quilt and Book sale - Clara Drinkwater Newman Library
- 11 a.m. - Dogwood-Azalea Parade
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Carriage Rides
- 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Musical Entertainment - Sound Stage at Rolwing Park
- Dusk - Candlelight Tour - Along the Dogwood-Azalea Trail
- Much more...
Sunday, April 16, events continue on the last day...
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Phillips Exotic Animal Petting Zoo & Swine Races
- 11 a.m. - Taste of the Festival - Vendors offer tasty food to visitors
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Carnival opens at 800 East Marshal Street
- Much more...
For more information on location, planned events and activities, lodging and dining information and much more, you can find that on their website here.