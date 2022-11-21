Death of missing hunter still under investigation

CARTER COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri are still investigating the death of a hunter that went missing last week.
Phillip Carnell, 58 of Sikeston, went missing November 13 while hunting near Cave Spring in the Ozark National Scene Riverways. His body was located on November 16, near the area he had planned to hunt.
After two intense days of searching, his body was found by volunteers on horseback. It is suspected that he became lost and crossed a slough onto a small island while tracking a deer. The condition of his body was consistent with hypothermia and exposure.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone who was camped or hunting in the area of Cave Spring, on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County, on the opening weekend of Missouri deer season, to contact park officials. You can contact the park's law enforcement specialist, Chuck Lochart, at 573-351-9642 or by email at charles_lochart@nps.gov.
Any fatality within a national park requires a full investigation, regardless of circumstances. Gathering any potential witness statements is part of that process.