Cows get loose after tractor-trailer fire near Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Several cows got loose after a tractor-trailer caught fire near Sikeston.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety PIO Tyler Rowe tells us the truck was hauling 73 cows when the incident happened. Authorities responded to near the I-55/I-57 interchange at 7:06 p.m. on Wednesday where the tractor-trailer's brakes caught fire and spread to the trailer.
Sikeston DPS extinguished the flames, however, seven cows got loose and two of them wandered off, according to Rowe.
Other organizations were on hand to help out as well, including the Miner Police Department, DNK Towing Service and area farmers.
Rowe said efforts were made to locate and bring back the cattle that wandered off.
The rest of the cows were transferred to other trailers for transport.