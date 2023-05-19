Cop on a rooftop benefits Special Olympics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- If you were in the area of Dunkin' Donuts in Cape Girardeau Friday morning, you may have seen some police activity.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department welcomed in customers and waved at motorists passing by all in an effort to support the Special Olympics Missouri.
One officer stood on top of the Dunkin' Donuts rooftop to wave at people. Patrol cars were strategically placed in front of the establishment, equipped with a sign, to alert everyone about the event.
They were at the restaurant raising awareness and funds for the Special Olympics Missouri from 5 a.m. through 12 p.m.
You may also go online to donate to the Special Olympics Missouri as well. You can find that link here.