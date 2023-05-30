Community leaders celebrate start of rehabilitating iconic 102-year-old theatre in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A historic 102-year old theater, which recently caught fire, is given new life as community leaders start the rehabilitation process.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Old Town Cape, Inc., and Todt Roofing gathered together Tuesday morning to celebrate the start of rehabilitating the Cape Broadway Theatre.
Community leaders grabbed their shovels and cut the ribbon to kick off the improvements to be made to the iconic theater.
Earlier in May, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted in favor to redevelop the Cape Broadway Theater with a final vote of 4-3.
This approved plan to redevelop the Cape Broadway Theater came two years after it was badly damaged by a fire in 2021.
The Broadway Theater Redevelopment Corporation submitted to the City a Development Plan for the Broadway Theater located at 805 Broadway.
The redevelopment project for the theater includes three phases:
Phase 1 will include (a) stabilization of the existing building, (b) improvements to the Theater’s façade, (c) building repairs and (d) construction of storefront retail and upper-level residential spaces. Construction of Phase 1 is expected to begin within 30 days after approval of this Development Plan and take approximately 15 months to complete.
Phase 2 will include (a) conversion of the “flyhouse” into apartments and (b) construction of a rooftop entertainment space. Phase 2 is expected to begin in 2026 and take approximately 12 months to complete.
Phase 3 will include (a) conversion of the auditorium into a smaller theater venue and (b) construction of additional storefront retail and upper-level residential spaces. Phase 3 is expected to begin in 2027 and take approximately 20 months to complete.
The historic theater opened for business in 1921. Later in 2015, it was placed on the the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information, you can access the city council's meeting, online agenda and Development Plan.