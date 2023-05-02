City Council votes in favor of Broadway Theater Redevelopment Plan in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The Cape Girardeau City Council voted in favor to redevelop the Broadway Theater on Monday night.
City leaders met Monday night and discussed whether or not to give the go-ahead to approve a plan to redevelop the Broadway Theater after it was badly damaged by a fire in 2021.
The Broadway Theater Redevelopment Corporation submitted to the City a Development Plan for the Broadway Theater located at 805 Broadway to be voted on by the six City Council Members and the Mayor of Cape Girardeau.
The final vote was 4-3 in favor of the redevelopment plan.
Mayor Stacy Kinder, Ward 5 Shannon Truxel, Ward 4 Robbie Guard dissented while Ward 1 Dan Presson, Ward 2 Tameka Randle, Ward 3 Nate Thomas and Ward 6 Mark Bliss voted in favor.
The historic theater was badly damaged after a fire in March of 2021. Shortly after that, the building was condemned with fencing put up to protect residents and traffic from any potential hazards around the building.
On September 13, 2021, the building supervisor for the City of Cape Girardeau issued an order...
(a) finding that “the building is generally unsafe and contains deterioration of the building and is generally dilapidated in wiring, plumbing and structure,” (b) declaring the Redevelopment Area to be “dangerous, a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the City” and (c) ordering that the Redevelopment Area be immediately vacated and brought into compliance with all City codes.
The historic theater opened for business in 1921. Later in 2015, it was placed on the the National Register of Historic Places.
The redevelopment project for the theater includes three phases:
Phase 1 will include (a) stabilization of the existing building, (b) improvements to the Theater’s façade, (c) building repairs and (d) construction of storefront retail and upper-level residential spaces. Construction of Phase 1 is expected to begin within 30 days after approval of this Development Plan and take approximately 15 months to complete.
Phase 2 will include (a) conversion of the “flyhouse” into apartments and (b) construction of a rooftop entertainment space. Phase 2 is expected to begin in 2026 and take approximately 12 months to complete.
Phase 3 will include (a) conversion of the auditorium into a smaller theater venue and (b) construction of additional storefront retail and upper-level residential spaces. Phase 3 is expected to begin in 2027 and take approximately 20 months to complete.
For more information, you can access the city council's meeting, online agenda and Development Plan.