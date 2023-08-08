Cape Girardeau police warn public about man impersonating a law officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police are warning people in one Southeast Missouri community to be aware of an individual impersonating a police officer.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said they got a call on Monday about a suspicious person at Capaha Park.
A victim told police there was a white man, about 45 years of age, who was wearing a grey t-shirt, with no facial hair, and driving a red pickup truck at the park. He was going up to people and telling them he is an off-duty police officer.
Police said the man didn't provide any identifications to the people he talked with. He also requested the identification from one victim and took a photo of their ID. He then told the victims they needed to leave the area. He also left the area as well.
"We want to remind everyone to be vigilant wherever you are. If an officer approaches you most likely they will be in uniform. We do have officers and detectives that work plain clothes however they will have identification on them. In an unlikely event an officer approaches you while off duty they are still required to carry their identification according to CGPD policy. If an officer approaches you out of uniform, request to see identification from the officer. If you feel uneasy about the situation or the officer, call 911 immediately and request them to send a uniformed officer to your location or ask to verify if the officer’s information that they provided is accurate," Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a release.
This incident is under investigation.