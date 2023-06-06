Cape Girardeau police seek information on vehicle involved in pursuits, hitting vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for information on a vehicle who ran from authorities in two separate pursuits.
Cape Girardeau Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 6, at around 4:15 p.m.
Police said an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of S. Sprigg and Highway 74.
The vehicle reportedly failed to yield. Officers began to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle drove away and police terminated the pursuit due to the risk to public safety.
A short time later, police said officers found the vehicle. They again tried to pull over the vehicle in question, in lighter traffic conditions. Another pursuit ensued. During which, the suspected vehicle struck a citizen's vehicle.
Officers again called off the pursuit due to public safety.
Police said the citizen driver that was struck during the second pursuit went to an area hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text CAPEPD to 847411.