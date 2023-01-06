Cape Girardeau Police K9 gets body armor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 officer has received some new body armor thanks to a charitable organization.
Cape Girardeau police said K9 Yuki received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The Vested Interest in K9s program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
K9 Yuki's vest was sponsored by Leah Beale of Oklahoma City, OK, and is embroidered with the sentiment "This gift of protection provided by Leah A. Beale".