Cape Girardeau officers rescue missing man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Three Cape Girardeau officers helped rescue a missing man along I-55 late last week.
It occurred on January 27, when officers were dispatched to investigate a vehicle in a field near I-55 and Wolverine Lane.
Cape Girardeau Police Department Corporal Rogers, Patrolman McCain, and Patrolman Koesterer were on scene and began searching around the vehicle.
Soon thereafter, McCain found an elderly man. The man was lying on his back in several inches of water in a drainage ditch.
The three officers and other rescue personnel rescued the man from the ditch and he was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The man was diagnosed with dementia and was listed as missing from Illinois, according to Cape Girardeau PD.
