Cape Girardeau man charged breaking into multiple businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars after being suspected of breaking into multiple businesses and stealing items.
Cape Girardeau police said officers responded during the early morning hours on May 20th for multiple commercial businesses that were burglarized.
Police said several thousand dollars worth of merchandise was stolen.
While there investigating the burglaries, police collected evidence and began tracking down leads to find the suspect who was responsible.
Officers identified Jihad Ramadan, 34, of Cape Girardeau as a possible suspect.
Later that day at about 8:40 a.m., officers found Ramadan at a local motel in Cape Girardeau. He was taken into custody.
Officers there also recovered several stolen items from the businesses.
Ramadan faces three counts of Class D felony burglary charges, three counts of misdemeanor stealing and three counts of property damage.
He is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.