Cape Girardeau mall to be redeveloped

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A local mall is looking to get a facelift in the upcoming near future in Cape Girardeau.
River City Centre, LLC, announced plans to redevelop West Park Mall.
The local development group announced the plans on April 11. The group is comprised of real estate developers throughout the Southeast Missouri area.
River City Centre plans to "return the property to one of the region's primary draws for retail and entertainment," the group said in a release.
“The members of the team at RCC are all local real estate developers who grew up frequenting West Park Mall and understand its importance to Cape Girardeau and the tri-state area,” said Nick Martin, president of Pilot Construction Solutions and RCC representative. “They’ve placed an intentional focus on ensuring the mall is once again a destination, and to do that, they’ve built a team that specializes in redevelopments similar to their vision. They’re working to ensure all current and future tenants make it an exciting attraction and look forward to working with the City of Cape Girardeau and the community to revive the property.”
River City Centre partnered with The Lawrence Group to redevelop the Cape Girardeau mall.
The Lawrence Group is based out of St. Louis and has redeveloped a number of projects including the Mid Rivers Mass in St. Peters, Mo., The District of St. Louis in Chesterfield, Mo., and City Foundry STL in St. Louis, as well as projects at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus and Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
West Park Mall General Manager Christy Easley said a group hasn't sought to redevelop the mall since it opened in 1981.
“As the only regional shopping center in more than an hour drive in every direction, West Park Mall is strategically placed, offering an unmatched advantage,” Easley said. “The mall has been waiting a long time for an ownership group like River City Centre to breathe new life into it. For the first time in a long time, I am excited for the future of the mall.”
The group anticipates construction will start in August of 2023.