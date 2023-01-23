Cape Girardeau FD honors retired and late firefighters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A new Memorial Plaza in Cape Girardeau is honoring local firefighters with your help.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is looking to sell engraved Memorial Bricks Pavers to remember and honor retired and late firefighters who were active with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Anyone who wants to help give back and pay tribute can purchase the bricks at $40 to be placed in the Memorial Plaza out in front of Fire Station No. 1 along S. Sprigg Street.
For more information, you may contact Cape Girardeau Battalion Chief Shawn Morris at the Cape Girardeau Fire Station at 573-339-6330.