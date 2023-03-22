Capaha Pond Open to Public After Renovations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A popular gathering spot in Cape Girardeau is back open to the public after renovations to a pond.
The Cape Girardeau Park and Recreation staff is welcoming the public to enjoy the new improvements made at the Capaha Park pond.
The fencing around the pond was recently brought down after the installation of the sidewalk around the body of water has been completed.
This particular improvement project on this pond was approved by voters in 2018 when they voted yes to a Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax package on the ballot.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Director Doug Gannon tells News 3 the pond improvements include draining and dredging of the pond, improved fishing habitat, improving access, a new boardwalk, fishing piers, lighting and more.
Gannon said while the pond is now open to the public, there is still some work and additional items to be completed. These include turning on the lights, installing benches and trash cans, installing rails for accessible fishing, and seeding the ground around the pond for grass.
Fish will also be restocked with different species in the month of June.
The project is anticipated to be completed by early summer.