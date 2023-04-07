Bollinger County tornado victims to be laid to rest

GLENALLEN, Mo. -- Funeral services are set up for four of the five victims of the deadly EF-2 tornado that struck the community of Glenallen in Bollinger County, Mo.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the victims earlier this week. Glenn Burcks, 62, was living in the mobile home, along with Susan Sullivan, 57. Sullivan's nephew James Skaggs, 37, also lived in the home. They all were killed from the storm.
Also in the home was Sullivan's granddaughter, Destinee Nicole Koenig, 16, and 18-year-old Michael McCoy. They both died as a result of injuries sustained from the tornado as well.
Sullivan, Skaggs and Koenig all have funeral services through the Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill.
Funeral services are set up for Sullivan, Skaggs and Koenig on April 10th at the Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with the funeral and memorial service beginning at 2 p.m.
The obituary requests donations to be made to the Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill, Mo to help with the sudden passing of the three.
Glenn Burcks has funeral services to be set up through the McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Mo. The arrangements are incomplete at the time of writing this article.
Information on funeral arrangements for McCoy will be released when available.
The deadly tornado ripped through the Glenallen community early Wednesday morning, staying on the ground for more than 20 miles.
Estimated winds peaked at around 130 mph.