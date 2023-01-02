Benton, MO, man dies after crash in Scott County

Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some potentially significant, is possible. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western Kentucky. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&