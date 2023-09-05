Authorities searching Black River in Poplar Bluff for missing woman

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities are looking for a woman after she went missing in the Black River in Poplar Bluff.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) informed News 3 that they learned of a woman who went missing after swimming in the Black River on Monday.
At 3:20 p.m., they received a call of the missing woman in the river near Sportsman Park on September 4.
Authorities searched for the woman starting Monday after the call and dragged the Black River in an effort of finding her.
Crews were back in the area on Tuesday morning, including the Poplar Bluff Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol where they have a dive team in the water searching for the woman.
MSHP said this is now a recovery operation.