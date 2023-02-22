Authorities investigate deadly crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities are on scene of a deadly accident on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around the time a storm system made it's way through the area.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E are assisting the Cape Girardeau Police Department working the crash at the 96 mile marker in the Southbound lanes.
MSHP said the roadway is expected to be blocked for several hours.
As of 3:50 p.m., officers were diverting traffic around the area.
MSHP also reports an additional wreck, unrelated to the deadly crash, happened at the 93 mile marker on I-55.