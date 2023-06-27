AMBER ALERT: Two kids taken from St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Authorities are searching for two kids taken from an adult from St. Louis on Tuesday.
Authorities issued the Amber Alert for Terryjae Rhodes, 11 of St. Louis, and King Rhodes, 5 of St. Louis.
The two young children were reported to have been taken from a residence by an unknown adult black female.
Terryjae Rhodes, 11, is a black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5'3" and weighing 115 lbs.
King Rhodes, 5, is a black male with black hair, brown eyes, 3'4" and weighing 40 lbs.
Authorities want you to be on the lookout and call 911 and the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.