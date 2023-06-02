 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Alligator killed after spotted at Wappapello Lake

  • Updated
  • 0

WAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. -- An alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake has been killed. This comes after an alligator was spotted over Memorial Day weekend.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tells News 3 they confirmed there was an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake last week.

They also said the alligator was killed by an area resource user.

Wappapello Lake is a large lake located in Wayne and Butler Counties in Southeast Missouri.

Dylan Shular shared some photos he took of an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake over the Memorial Day weekend.

In a video Shular shared with News 3, the alligator moves through the water and up onto the shore.

Alligator comes ashore at Wappapello Lake in Southeast Missouri (Video courtesy: Dylan Shular)

Shular said "that alligator the lady shot was bigger than this one."

MDC said alligators are not native wildlife to Missouri and are not regulated by the MDC.

They also said alligators and other non-native wildlife have appeared in Missouri before and are usually the result of pet owners having animals escape captivity or being released.

