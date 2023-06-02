Alligator killed after spotted at Wappapello Lake

WAPPAPELLO LAKE, Mo. -- An alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake has been killed. This comes after an alligator was spotted over Memorial Day weekend.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tells News 3 they confirmed there was an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake last week.
They also said the alligator was killed by an area resource user.
Wappapello Lake is a large lake located in Wayne and Butler Counties in Southeast Missouri.
Dylan Shular shared some photos he took of an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake over the Memorial Day weekend.
In a video Shular shared with News 3, the alligator moves through the water and up onto the shore.
Shular said "that alligator the lady shot was bigger than this one."
MDC said alligators are not native wildlife to Missouri and are not regulated by the MDC.
They also said alligators and other non-native wildlife have appeared in Missouri before and are usually the result of pet owners having animals escape captivity or being released.