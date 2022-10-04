All SEMO campuses to reopen Thursday

UPDATE: Wednesday, 10:20 a.m.
All Southeast Missouri State University campuses will reopen and classes held on regular operating hours Thursday, October 6. Students who went home may return to campus at any time Wednesday to prepare for the next day's classes.
The city of Cape Girardeau remains under a boil water order until further notice. The order means that you should not drink, brush your teeth, wash your hands, use ice machines, drinking fountains/hydration stations, cook, or wash foods using water that comes out of the tap. You should use bottled water or water that has been boiled and cooled for those activities.
Southeast is providing bottled water in the residence halls. Water will be available beginning Thursday, October 6, for the remainder of the campus community at the Show Me Center between 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. and between noon – 1 p.m. Use Rec Center Drive between the Student Recreation Center and the parking garage for drive thru distribution on the north side of the Show Me Center near the loading dock. Limit two bottles per person while supplies last.
Sinks and plumbing may sputter due to air in the lines. This is normal and should not be cause for concern.
UPDATE: 11 AM
All Southeast Missouri State University campuses will be closed and classes canceled tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 5 due to the city-wide water outage in Cape Girardeau.
Officials say the closure includes main campus, River Campus, regional campuses, and all other University-affiliated facilities.
Events scheduled on campus are also canceled.
Students who live in Residence Hall are encouraged to safely travel home to reduce the demand on the limited water capacity on campus.
ORIGINAL:
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (WSIL) -- All Southeast Missouri State University campuses are closed and classes canceled Tuesday due to a significant water main break in Cape Girardeau.
All Cape Girardeau Public Schools are also closed Tuesday.
All Cape Girardeau city water customers are under a boil water advisory and some customers may lose water.