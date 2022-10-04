 Skip to main content
All SEMO campuses to remain closed Wednesday

  • Updated
By Mandy Robertson

UPDATE: 11 AM

All Southeast Missouri State University campuses will be closed and classes canceled tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 5 due to the city-wide water outage in Cape Girardeau.

Officials say the closure includes main campus, River Campus, regional campuses, and all other University-affiliated facilities.

Events scheduled on campus are also canceled.

Students who live in Residence Hall are encouraged to safely travel home to reduce the demand on the limited water capacity on campus.

ORIGINAL:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (WSIL) -- All Southeast Missouri State University campuses are closed and classes canceled Tuesday due to a significant water main break in Cape Girardeau.

All Cape Girardeau Public Schools are also closed Tuesday.

All Cape Girardeau city water customers are under a boil water advisory and some customers may lose water.

