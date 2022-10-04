All SEMO campuses to remain closed Wednesday

UPDATE: 11 AM
All Southeast Missouri State University campuses will be closed and classes canceled tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 5 due to the city-wide water outage in Cape Girardeau.
Officials say the closure includes main campus, River Campus, regional campuses, and all other University-affiliated facilities.
Events scheduled on campus are also canceled.
Students who live in Residence Hall are encouraged to safely travel home to reduce the demand on the limited water capacity on campus.
