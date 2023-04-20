83-year-old iconic mural in Downtown Cape Girardeau gets face-lift

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Many visitors and residents frequent the downtown area of Cape Girardeau. Those who walk along the riverfront and downtown streets are now welcomed with a large mural with a fresh coat of paint.
The iconic Coca-Cola sign was originally painted in 1940 and renovated in 1978, according to VisitCape Executive Director Brenda Newbern.
"The Coca-Cola company agreed to support the restoration because of the historical significance," Newbern said.
Craig Thomas is a freelance artist living in Missouri and you can see his artwork across many communities, specializing in street painting, murals, fine art and more.
Thomas was the artist who restored the large mural earlier this week, finishing up with the project on Wednesday.
"I was excited to be the artist to restore the Coca-Cola sign on the side of Port Cape," Thomas said. "It definitely is a tourist attraction."
The mural is located on a large building along Water Street which currently houses a well-known restaurant called Port Cape Girardeau.
The building was built in the mid-1800's, one of the oldest buildings in Cape Girardeau still standing on what was once known as "Warehouse Row".
Sky573 was downtown earlier this week catching Mr. Thomas in action as he painted the mural.
"If you see him, thank him (Thomas) for all of his hard work and passion for keeping Downtown Cape beautiful," Sky573 said in a Facebook post.
You can find the mural at the corner of Water Street and Themis Street along the Mississippi River.