57-year-old man dead after crash in Dunklin County

KENNETT, Mo. -- A man is dead after a two vehicle crash in Dunklin County on Wednesday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident occurring at 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday at US Highway 412 and Highway NN about four miles east of Kennett.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Shane Hillhouse, 50, of Kennett, was driving a 2020 International when he failed to yield to a 2022 Peterbilt vehicle driven by Kevin Nelson, 57, of Holcomb.
Nelson was pronounced dead at the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital by Dr. Joseph Kulpeksa at 1:06 p.m.
MSHP reports this is the 27th fatality for the Troop E area.