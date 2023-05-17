 Skip to main content
57-year-old man dead after crash in Dunklin County

Crash

KENNETT, Mo. -- A man is dead after a two vehicle crash in Dunklin County on Wednesday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an accident occurring at 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday at US Highway 412 and Highway NN about four miles east of Kennett.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Shane Hillhouse, 50, of Kennett, was driving a 2020 International when he failed to yield to a 2022 Peterbilt vehicle driven by Kevin Nelson, 57, of Holcomb.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital by Dr. Joseph Kulpeksa at 1:06 p.m.

MSHP reports this is the 27th fatality for the Troop E area.

