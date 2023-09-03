 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

5-year-old girl dies after vehicle crash in Ripley County

  • Updated
  • 0
crash

OXLY, Mo. -- A 5-year-old girl died after a vehicle crash in Ripley County on Saturday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported the crash happened at 5:05 p.m. on County Road N-2 roughly five miles south of Oxly.

Authorities said a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Bryan Childers, 34 of Doniphan, was going south when the vehicle went off of the road, hit an embankment and then overturned.

A 5-year-old passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. MSHP said she did not have a safety device on. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner and was taken to the Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said this is the 48th fatality involving a crash for the Troop E region.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you