5-year-old girl dies after vehicle crash in Ripley County

OXLY, Mo. -- A 5-year-old girl died after a vehicle crash in Ripley County on Saturday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported the crash happened at 5:05 p.m. on County Road N-2 roughly five miles south of Oxly.
Authorities said a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Bryan Childers, 34 of Doniphan, was going south when the vehicle went off of the road, hit an embankment and then overturned.
A 5-year-old passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. MSHP said she did not have a safety device on. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner and was taken to the Edwards Funeral Home in Doniphan.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said this is the 48th fatality involving a crash for the Troop E region.