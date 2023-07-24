5 taken into custody, face charges, after disturbance in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Five people were taken into custody after police respond to a fight on Sunday.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said it happened at 1:50 p.m. when officers went out to the 1100-block of North Sprigg Street for a disturbance.
Once the officers got there, they saw multiple people in a parking lot, including two females identified as Keliah Miles, 24 of Cape Girardeau, and Maishael Miles, 26 of Cape Girardeau, who were fighting each other.
The first officer who got there tried to separate the two females but was unsuccessful. The officer then tased Maishael, making contact with her right arm which then caused her to let go of Keliah.
The officer then tried to put Maishael in handcuffs, however, she pulled away. Police said Maishael also did not comply to commands given by the officer.
After not making good contact with the first taser, the officer then tased Maishael a second time. After this, the officer was then able to place her in handcuffs.
During this time, a second officer was able to put Keliah in handcuffs.
Both Maishael and Keliah was taken into custody and face charges resisting arrest and affray.
Police said other individuals there then started approaching the officers. The officers in turn told them to get in their vehicles and leave the property at the request of the business there. Police said those people refused to leave.
Latoya Parker, 39 of Cape Girardeau, remained outside of her vehicle yelling at the officers and refusing to leave the property.
Police said an officer was trying to detain her for failing to disperse. That's when Parker was pulling away from the officer. Another officer then tased her and assisted to the ground. Police then said Parker continued to refuse to put her hands behind her back and was stunned to get control of her.
Parker was taken into custody and faces charges of resisting arrest and trespassing.
Jaysean Owens, 25 of Sikeston, was also taken into custody. Owens faces charges of resisting arrest and trespassing.
Brian Schumer, 23 of Cape Girardeau, was also taken into custody and faces charges of resisting arrest and trespassing.
Police said four of the individuals were taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department where they were booked and issued summonses. They were then given a court date and released.
Maishael Miles remains in custody due to an outstanding warrant from another agency, along with a warrant from a previous incident through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.