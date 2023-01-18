5 inmates escape St. Francois County Detention Center

FARMINGTON, MO (WSIL) -- Authorities report five inmates have escaped the St. Francois County Detention Center Tuesday night.
St. Francois County Sheriff's Department reported Wednesday morning the five inmates escaped around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Their names are LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian, Kelly McSean (AKA: Larry Bemboom), Dakota Pace, and Michael Wilkins.
The inmates reportedly made their way into a secured cell, then forced their way through a secured door. The inmates then went to the roof of the detention center and onto the ground.
They then traveled to the Centene Corporation, through a parking lot and stole a gray 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags according to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.
The escaped inmates have discarded their orange clothing and were last seen wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts, and white t-shirts. Tucker was seen wearing a black t-shirt.
Tucker, Sebastian, and McSean were held for crimes committed while confined in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center and are known sex offenders. Pace and Wilkins were being held on felony warrants.
Authorities urge you if you know the location of these escaped inmates to contact St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at (573)756-3252 or Joint Communications at (573)431-3131. You are also urged to not approach the escaped inmates if you see them.