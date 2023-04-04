47-year-old man in custody after shooting vehicle, standoff with police

SCOTT CITY, Mo. -- A man is behind bars after shooting a vehicle and a standoff with police in Scott City.
Scott City police officers responded to a shots fired call on Nash Road on Monday. Officers found out Roger Haselbusch, 47, unlawfully shot a gun and hit a vehicle before leaving the scene.
Officers then went to the home of Haselbusch and found his vehicle.
Shortly thereafter, Scott City police officers and Missouri State Highway Patrol established a perimeter and secured the home.
A negotiator with the Scott City Police Department talked with Haselbusch on a cell phone.
After a 45-minute standoff, Haselbusch then exited the home unarmed and was taken into custody.
Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.
Haselbusch is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and property damage. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center on a $100,000 cash bond.