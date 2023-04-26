37 shots fired, homes and vehicles hit in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Cape Girardeau police are investigating an shooting that took place on Tuesday, resulting in homes and vehicles hit.
Cape Girardeau police say it happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 900-block of Jefferson Street after the ShotSpotter activated the alert.
Officers found two homes in the 1000-block of Jefferson that appeared to be hit by bullets.
Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said there were people inside the homes at the time of the shooting, however, nobody was injured.
Newton also said two parked vehicles on the same block were also hit by bullets. No injuries reported there as well.
Evidence was collected from the scene by the responding officers.
The ShotSpotter detected 37 shots fired.
The investigation is ongoing.