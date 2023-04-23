3 officers sent to hospital after tractor-trailer crash in Missouri

GLENDALE, Mo. -- Three officers were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crashed into their patrol vehicles Sunday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. A Glendale police officer and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were out with an abandoned vehicle blocking the road on I-44 EB at S. Lindbergh Blvd.
Moments later, a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound and hit the rear part of the troopers vehicles and then hit the side of the Glendale officer's vehicle, according to MSHP.
The officers were sitting inside their vehicles with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.
All three officers were then taken to a hospital.
MSHP said one of the troopers and the Glendale officer were treated and released. The second trooper is undergoing additional testing.
More details on this incident will be released when they become available.