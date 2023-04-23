 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Late tonight into early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see
temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result
in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

3 officers sent to hospital after tractor-trailer crash in Missouri

  • Updated
Missouri State Highway Patrol

GLENDALE, Mo. -- Three officers were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crashed into their patrol vehicles Sunday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. A Glendale police officer and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were out with an abandoned vehicle blocking the road on I-44 EB at S. Lindbergh Blvd.

Moments later, a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound and hit the rear part of the troopers vehicles and then hit the side of the Glendale officer's vehicle, according to MSHP. 

The officers were sitting inside their vehicles with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

All three officers were then taken to a hospital.

MSHP said one of the troopers and the Glendale officer were treated and released. The second trooper is undergoing additional testing.

More details on this incident will be released when they become available.

