$261 million awarded for broadband expansion projects in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday $261 million will be awarded for broadband expansion projects throughout Missouri.
The Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded the funds through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients all across the State of Missouri.
The projects are aimed to expand and improve internet accessibility statewide. This is expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access, according to a release from Gov. Parson's office.
“We’re proud to announce the recipients of the Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, which represents a major step forward in strengthening Missouri’s internet connectivity,” Governor Parson said. “Our goal with American Rescue Plan Act funds is to make investments that have a lasting, positive impact for Missourians statewide. Today, we have accomplished that for broadband expansion, which is vital to supporting education, health care, business, and agriculture in today’s economy.”
Of the funds awarded, $6,995,381.76 will go to Conexon Connect, LLC to serve customers in Wayne County, $4020,351.15 will go to PD Fiber, LLC to serve Butler and Dunklin counties, and $16,602,060.26 will go to SEMO Electric Cooperative for projects to serve customers in Butler and Stoddard counties.
The ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program was launched in August 2022 to invest in broadband expansion. The program prioritizes unserved and underserved areas.
The funds provided will help build connections to deliver speeds of 100 Mbps/100 Mbps download or greater.
“Today’s announcement is great news for Missouri businesses, communities, and families who need and deserve access to quality internet,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Broadband expansion is a critical priority, both for economic development and improving the lives of people across our state. We’re grateful to partner with recipients of this grant program to bring more connections, and greater opportunities, to all Missourians.”
“I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and careful consideration the Office of Broadband Development team contributed to the success of this grant program,” said BJ Tanksley, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “We truly believe these investments will be transformational for broadband expansion in Missouri. As we continue striving for a fully-connected future, we look forward to this program’s results and appreciate the stakeholder support that helped make it possible.”