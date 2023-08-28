25 Missouri laws go into effect on Monday, August 28th

On July 6, 2023, Governor Mike Parsons took action on the remaining legislation during the 2023 legislative session.
He signed into law 31 Senate and House Bills.
Of those 31, 25 of them go into effect on Monday, August 28.
Here is the breakdown of those 25 passed bills in Missouri...
- Senate Bill (SB) 398 - Cell phone hands free law
- SB 20 - modifies provisions related to retirement
- SB 24 - creates new provisions relating to vulnerable persons
- SB 28 - modifies provisions relating to access to public records of the Missouri State Highway Patrol
- SB 34 - allows Missouri school districts and charter schools to offer elective social studies courses on Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament
- SB 35 - modifies provisions relating to child custody and child support enforcement
- SB 40 - modifies provisions relating to background check requirements for employment in certain fields
- SB 63 - creates new provisions relating to financial institutions
- SB 70 - modifies license reciprocity provisions and adopts the Counseling Interstate Compact for professional counselors
- SB 75 - modifies provisions relating to retirement systems
- SB 101 - enacts provisions relating to property and casualty insurance
- SB 103 - modifies judicial proceedings
- SB 109 - modifies provisions relating to mining
- SB 116 - modifies provisions relating to the disposition of the dead
- SB 127 - enacts state designations marked by the Missouri Department of Transportation
- SB 138 - modifies and creates new provisions relating to agriculture
- SB 139 - enacts provisions relating to state designations
- SB 157 - modifies provisions relating to professions requiring licensure
- SB 190 - modifies provisions relating to tax relief for seniors
- SB 227 - modifies provisions relating to the culpable mental state necessary for a homicide offense
- House Bill (HB) 115 - modifies provisions relating to licensing of health care professionals
- HB 202 - modifies provisions relating to environmental regulation
- HB 402 - modifies provisions relating to health care
- HB 447 - modifies the duties of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
- HB 802 - authorizes the conveyance of certain state property