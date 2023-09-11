2022 pageant winner involved in crash, then escorted by police to crown 2023 winner at local fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police in one Southeast Missouri community helped a previous pageant winner in crowning the new pageant winner after she was involved in a car crash.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said the 2022 Miss SEMO District Fair winner was in a leave-the-scene crash. However, she needed a ride to get to the fair so she could congratulate and crown the new 2023 SEMO District Fair winner.
She was dressed up, complete with a sash and crown and needed a ride.
Police then jumped into action and escorted the 2022 Miss SEMO to the fair where she was then able to crown the new winner.