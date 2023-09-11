 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 pageant winner involved in crash, then escorted by police to crown 2023 winner at local fair

  • 0
2022 Miss SEMO
Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police in one Southeast Missouri community helped a previous pageant winner in crowning the new pageant winner after she was involved in a car crash.

Cape Girardeau Police Department said the 2022 Miss SEMO District Fair winner was in a leave-the-scene crash. However, she needed a ride to get to the fair so she could congratulate and crown the new 2023 SEMO District Fair winner.

2022 Miss SEMO

She was dressed up, complete with a sash and crown and needed a ride.

Police then jumped into action and escorted the 2022 Miss SEMO to the fair where she was then able to crown the new winner.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device. You may also see us on YouTube for the latest videos.

Tags

Recommended for you