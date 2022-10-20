2022 Election: Complete guide for Missouri voters

(WSIL) -- Election offices around the region are preparing for the upcoming general election.
Several major races are up for vote, with many incumbents seeking re-election.
Polls are open on November 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you need to know where to vote click here.
Constitutional Amendments
- Amendment 1: State Investment
- Amendment 1 would allow the state General Assembly to override existing constitutional restrictions on how the state treasurer invests taxpayer money. This would allow legislators to expand options for investment and allow the treasurer to invest in municipal securities.
- Currently there is no statutory authority granted to lawmakers on investment.
- Amendment 3: Recreational marijuana
- Missourians approved marijuana for medical use in 2018. Amendment 3, which was put on the ballot by citizen petition, would remove prohibitions against possession, sale, manufacturing and using it for personal use.
- The amendment would also allow people convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole, and have their records expunged. In addition, it requires a registration card for people who want to cultivate the plants, a lottery to award licenses and equal distribution between congressional districts for licenses.
- The amendment would also impose a 6% sales tax with revenues dedicated to various programs.
- Amendment 4: Police Funding
- Amendment 4 would allow the general assembly by law to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities.
- Currently the only police force established by the state board of police commissioners is found in Kansas City, Missouri.
- Amendment 5: Missouri National Guard control
- The Missouri National Guard, currently under the state Department of Public Safety, would become its own state agency under Amendment 5.
- The new agency would be headed by an adjutant general appointed by the governor, with advice and consent of the state Senate. According to the ballot information on the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, this would not have an impact on taxes.
- The amendment puts the guard more directly answerable to the governor. It was proposed in the most recent legislative session by Missouri Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Peters, and placed on the ballot by the General Assembly.
- Constitutional convention question
- Because of an automatic referendum clause in the state constitution, Missourians get to decide once every 20 years whether to call a new constitutional convention, with the possibility of rewriting the state’s constitution, as long as it doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution.
Who is on the ballot?
U.S. Senate
- Eric Schmitt (Republican)
Trudy Busch Valentine (Democrat)
- Jonathan Dine (Libertarian)
- Paul Venable (Constitution Party)
U.S. Representative in the 8th District
- Jason Smith (Republican)
- Randi McCallian (Democrat)
- Jim Higgins (Libertarian)
Voter IDs
Missouri now requires an ID to vote. Some acceptable forms of ID include:
- Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;
- Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;
- Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.
If you do not possess any of these forms of identification, but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot.
Your provisional ballot will count if: (1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID; or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.
If you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive a stub from your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.
You can get a photo ID for free at the Missouri Department of Revenue or by calling 573-526-VOTE (8683).
Voting Absentee
Missouri now offers both excuse and no-excuse absentee voting options.
physical disability, cite religious beliefs, are an election worker away from your own polling place, if you are incarcerated, or if you are a certified participant in an address confidentiality program. The request must be made at your local election office.
If you vote absentee with an excuse, you must request your ballot by Oct. 26. You can return the ballot by mail or fax, but it must be received by the local election office no later than 5 p.m. the second Wednesday before the election, or Oct. 26.
There are no drop boxes in Missouri for ballots, other than the U.S. Postal Service.
If you don't fall into one of these options, you now have another way to vote. Any Missouri voters can vote absentee, without an excuse, the last two weeks before the election.
The last day to vote absentee is November 7.
BALLOTS
Want to see a the sample ballot for your county? Click the county below for a preview of this year's ballot.
|BOLLINGER
|NEW MADRID
|BUTLER
|PEMISCOT
|CAPE GIRARDEAU
|PERRY
|CARTER
|RIPLEY
|DUNKLIN
|SCOTT
|MADISON
|STODDARD
|MISSISSIPPI
|WAYNE