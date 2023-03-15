18-year-old flown to Memphis hospital after crash with school bus

NEELYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 12:39 p.m. - One injury is reported with this crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E said a student driving a passenger vehicle involved in the crash was injured and flown to a hospital in Memphis for treatment.
MSHP online crash reports said Joseph Charest was driving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix traveling on US 67 about two miles north of Neelyville.
The report said the Grand Prix hit the rear of a school bus that was stopped in the road. Charest was seriously injured in the crash.
MSHP earlier said the school bus was from the Neelyville School District and was fully loaded with students.
There were no injuries reported with the students in the bus.
MoDOT put out signs and barricades to detour motorists and alert them about the road closure as responders were on scene Wednesday morning.
ORIGINAL: Officers are on scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus at Neelyville.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 67 with a fully loaded school bus from Neelyville schools in Butler County.
Both lanes are blocked for an undetermined amount of time.
Personnel with the Butler County Sheriff's Office is assisting with traffic.