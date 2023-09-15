18 train cars derail in Scott County, prompt multiple fire departments to respond

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. -- Fire crews responded to a train derailment, resulting in 18 rail cars that jumped the track.
The Delta Fire Protection District said the train derailment happened along Highway P in Scott County and 18 cars derailed. This is near County Road 266.
Multiple area fire crews went out to the scene at 1:40 a.m. The Scott City Fire Department said there was possible hazardous materials onboard.
The Region E Homeland Security Response Team was alerted to respond out to the scene due to the "unknown involved extent of possible product on board in the debris with several people stating they could smell a chemical," Scott City Fire Department said.
Crews split up into teams and investigated the hazards around the derailed cars. The Scott City Fire Department said "all the hazardous material cars were still safe and secured on the tracks." The HRST team was then canceled.
Barricades were put in place and agencies then were able to return back in service.
The Delta Fire Protection District said there were no reported injuries as of Friday morning.