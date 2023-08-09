17-year-old shot in Sikeston during fight, police investigate

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Police in Sikeston are investigating a fight which led to a 17-year-old shot and in the hospital.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety said the incident happened on August 8th. Officers went to the 200-block of Broadway where they were alerted of a disturbance.
At this time, officers south of Broadway heard shots fired from the area of where they were responding to.
A witness there in the area who reported the gunfire said they saw a fight in the middle of the street between several people.
At this time, communications at the police station got a report that a 17-year-old came in to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers were able to figure out that there were several male and female juveniles who were fighting in the area. There were also other people there watching the fight.
Sikeston DPS said during the fight, one person had a gun and shot it. The bullet hit the 17-year-old.
This incident is still under investigation with the Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigation Unit.
If there is anyone with information on this incident, you are asked to call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-471-4771 or call the anonymous tip line at 573-475-3774.