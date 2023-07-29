1 dead, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- One person is dead and three others injured after a three-vehicle crash Friday night.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened at 7:40 p.m. along Business US 60 East in Poplar Bluff.
Zea Hawley, 34 of Poplar Bluff, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier west on Business US 60 when police said she crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Honda Pilot which was heading east on the same road.
After hitting the Honda Pilot, Hawley's car then continued and hit another vehicle, a 2010 Ford F150, which was also going east on the same road.
Hawley was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Assistant Coroner Bruce Goins.
George Wright, 68 of Dudley, was in the Honda Pilot. Wright had minor injuries from the crash.
Virginia Thomas, 79, and Sherman Thomas, 82, both of Brosley, had moderate and serious injuries from the crash.
George Wright and Virginia Thomas were both taken by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center while Sherman Thomas was taken by helicopter to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is the 35th death in a traffic crash so far in 2023 for the southeast Missouri area.