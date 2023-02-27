1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Stoddard County

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- Emergency workers were on scene of a deadly accident in Stoddard County Monday afternoon just before 1 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop E officers reported two vehicles were involved in an accident along Highway H at Stoddard County Road 637 where one person died.
MSHP reported Diana L. Inman, 52, of Dexter, died after the crash.
The crash occurred as a 2019 Kia Forte, driven by Inman, crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Freightliner, driven by William L. Stephens, 42, of Poplar Bluff.
Inman was taken to Southeast Health in Dexter where she was pronounced dead.
Stephens was also taken to Southeast Health in Dexter with minor injuries.