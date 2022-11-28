Missouri to carry out execution of Kevin Johnson

(WSIL) -- Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Kevin Johnson Tuesday, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.
"Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice," Governor Parson said. "The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson's own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sergeant McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted."
The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.
Last month, St. Louis Circuit Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott appointed a special prosecutor to review the case. Last week, a motion to vacate the death sentence was denied.
The attorney's for Johnson argued race was a factor in his sentence, being he is Black and the officer killed was white. Johnson's lawyers also have asked the courts to intervene for other reasons, including a history of mental illness and his age — 19 — at the time of the crime.
McEntee, a husband and father of three, was among the police officers sent to Johnson’s home on July 5, 2005, to serve a warrant for his arrest. Johnson was on probation for assaulting his girlfriend, and police believed he had violated probation.
Johnson saw officers arrive and awoke his 12-year-old brother, Joseph “Bam Bam” Long, who ran next door to their grandmother’s house. Once there, the boy, who suffered from a congenital heart defect, collapsed and began having a seizure.
Johnson testified at trial that McEntee kept his mother from entering the house to aid his brother, who died a short time later at a hospital.
Later that evening, McEntee returned to the neighborhood to check on unrelated reports of fireworks being shot off. That’s when he encountered Johnson.
Johnson pulled a gun and shot the officer. He then approached the wounded, kneeling officer and shot him again, killing him.
The execution would be the first of three in the coming months in Missouri. The state plans to execute convicted killers Scott McLaughlin on Jan. 3 and Leonard Taylor on Feb. 7.