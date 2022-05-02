Missouri to carry out execution of Carman Deck

(WSIL) -- Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday, the State of Missouri will carry out the execution of Carman Deck on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.
According to Governor Parson's office, in 1996 Deck admitted to the murder of two elderly victims during a robbery. The confession statement was given verbally, written and recorded to law enforcement.
In three different trials, separate juries have recommended Deck's death sentences, but each time the conviction was overturned on appeal.
Groups like Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty have pushed for leniency for Deck. In a statement on the group's website it says, "After three unconstitutional trials and the reinstatement of his death sentence on a procedural technicality during his third trial, Missouri courts set #CarmanDeck's execution date for May 3, 2022. Carman Deck is a person who faced immeasurable violence, abuse, and neglect as a child and is someone who is deserving of clemency."
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the execution would be allowed to continue in an emailed press release Monday morning.
"Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed," Governor Parson said in the press release. "The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Deck's sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."
Deck's case was reviewed in the state trial court, Missouri Supreme Court, federal district court, Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals and United States Supreme Court.
Baring a last-second stay of execution, Carman Deck is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Bonne Terre.