Missouri teacher awarded STEM grants for student research

HAYTI (WSIL)---A Missouri teacher has new ways to teach hands on research to her high school students.
The non profit, Society for Science, gave $135,000 in grants to help with science research for students from diverse and low-income communities.
Tiska Rodgers from Hayti High School received a total of $1,000 in equipment and $500 in grants for projects.
She is excited about what this means for her students.
"My kids don't have a lot of opportunities that kids in bigger schools would have or kids in cities. So just to be able to connect them with mentors and help them do research projects, so that my students discover what's out there, and how to fix things, and what's important to them," said Rodgers.
The grants will also help students connect with STEM mentors from larger institutions in the area.