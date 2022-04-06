Missouri municipal election results

(WSIL) -- The results are in for the Missouri General Municipal Election.
In Bollinger County, voters voted yes to impose a countywide sales tax by one-half of one percent.
The money will help the Bollinger County Sheriff's office.
Mississippi County also asked to impose a local use tax and voters voted no.
But in Ripley County, the local tax rate passed with 63 percent of the vote.
In Scott County, 55 percent of voters voted against the proposition for an additional tax levy for the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.
Another big race we are following is the Cape Girardeau Mayor race.
Councilwoman Stacey Kinder will replace Bob Fox.
Fox was running for his second term.
It was a close race, Kinder won by 23 votes.
In a Facebook post, Kinder said she is honored to be chosen as the city's next mayor.
"I will work with you to address infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and the many other challenges facing our community!" Kinder said. "More to come tomorrow, but for now I simply want to say thank you to all those who put their faith in me. I am truly humbled." said Kinder.
Write-in candidate Michelle Latham received 428 votes for Cape Girardeau Mayor.